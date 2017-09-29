Mexico official: Warnings over school ignored before quake

This photo combination shows a building that collapsed in last week's 7.1 magnitude earthquake during rescue operations on Sept. 20, 2017, left, and after the site was cleared on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City. Search teams were still digging through dangerous piles of rubble Monday, hoping against the odds to find survivors after the Sept. 19 quake. Moises Castillo AP Photo