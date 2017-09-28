Pair of giant pandas from China welcomed in Indonesia

Workers unload a cage containing one of a pair of giant pandas from China, Cai Tao and Hu Chun, from a Garuda Indonesia plane upon arrival at Sukarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The pandas arrived from Chengdu, China, to fanfare in Indonesia where a new "palace" like home that cost millions of dollars has been built for them. Dita Alangkara AP Photo