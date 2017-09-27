The Latest: Afghan civilian killed in Kabul airport attack

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, speaks during a press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. The spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry said several civilians have been wounded in a rocket attack at Kabul's international airport as Mattis and Stoltenberg are in Kabul. Rahmat Gul AP Photo