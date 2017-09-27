Britain's Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, left, is congratulated by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after his speech at the Labour Party conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, England, Monday Sept. 25, 2017.
Britain's Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, left, is congratulated by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after his speech at the Labour Party conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, England, Monday Sept. 25, 2017. PA via AP Stefan Rousseau
Britain's Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, left, is congratulated by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after his speech at the Labour Party conference at the Brighton Centre, Brighton, England, Monday Sept. 25, 2017. PA via AP Stefan Rousseau

World

UK Labour leader Corbyn says party on 'threshold of power'

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 4:26 AM

LONDON

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says his party is ready to govern and to take over the task of negotiating the country's exit from the European Union.

Corbyn's office says he will say the Labour Party is "on the threshold of power" in a speech Wednesday to the party's annual conference.

Labour stunned pundits and pollsters in June's snap election by reducing Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to a minority administration. Its plans to boost public spending struck a chord with many austerity-weary voters.

But Labour remains divided over Europe. Some members want to keep Britain inside the bloc's single market after Brexit, but Corbyn is cool to that idea.

In his speech he'll tell May's government to "pull yourself together or make way" for others to negotiate Brexit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video