World

Thousands evacuated in Ukraine after ammunition explosions

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 2:50 AM

MOSCOW

Ukrainian officials say they have evacuated tens of thousands of residents after a fire and ammunition explosions at a military base.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that firefighters were still putting out a blaze that broke out late Tuesday in the town of Kalynivka, 190 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of the capital, Kiev. Authorities bused more than 30,000 people out of the area, and turned off the electricity and gas supply. Four residential buildings were damaged by fire but no casualties have been reported.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who arrived to the area early Wednesday, said on local television the situation is under control. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

