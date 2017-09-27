Pyeongchang Olympics organizers fix map that omitted Japan

Corrected version of a map, including Japan, right, on the official website of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is seen on a computer screen Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Tokyo. South Korean organizers of the Winter Olympics corrected the map after Japanese sports officials complained that Japan was missing. The Japan Sports Agency said officials discovered the omission Wednesday, after receiving a number of calls from the public. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo