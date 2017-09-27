In this Sept. 7, 2017, photo, cattle from abandoned Rohingya villages walk along a beach at Alel Than Kyaw village, southern Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Thousands of cows and goats grazed in abandoned fields and wandered through charred out Rohingya Muslim villages after a military crackdown sent nearly a half-million members of Myanmar's long-persecuted religious minorities fleeing across the border. Now, more than a half-dozen witnesses told The Associated Press, soldiers and police are cashing in on the humanitarian catastrophe.
In this Sept. 7, 2017, photo, cattle from abandoned Rohingya villages walk along a beach at Alel Than Kyaw village, southern Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Thousands of cows and goats grazed in abandoned fields and wandered through charred out Rohingya Muslim villages after a military crackdown sent nearly a half-million members of Myanmar's long-persecuted religious minorities fleeing across the border. Now, more than a half-dozen witnesses told The Associated Press, soldiers and police are cashing in on the humanitarian catastrophe. AP Photo)
In this Sept. 7, 2017, photo, cattle from abandoned Rohingya villages walk along a beach at Alel Than Kyaw village, southern Maungdaw, Rakhine state, Myanmar. Thousands of cows and goats grazed in abandoned fields and wandered through charred out Rohingya Muslim villages after a military crackdown sent nearly a half-million members of Myanmar's long-persecuted religious minorities fleeing across the border. Now, more than a half-dozen witnesses told The Associated Press, soldiers and police are cashing in on the humanitarian catastrophe. AP Photo)

World

Cattle from abandoned Rohingya villages sold to displaced

By ROBIN MCDOWELL Associated Press

September 27, 2017 1:38 AM

YANGON, Myanmar

Thousands of cows and goats grazed in abandoned fields and wandered through charred-out Rohingya Muslim villages after a military crackdown sent nearly a half-million members of Myanmar's long-persecuted religious minorities fleeing across the border.

Now, more than a half-dozen witnesses told The Associated Press, soldiers and police are cashing in on the humanitarian catastrophe. They all spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns.

In Rakhine state, where village after village has been burned to the ground, security forces and local administrators have been collecting the livestock and bringing it to Buddhist-controlled areas. From there, cows are being taken to the state capital, Sittwe, where Rohingya displaced by earlier violence in 2012 have been living in sprawling, apartheid-style camps that have been denied access to food and medical assistance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video