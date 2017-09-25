North Korean diplomat says Trump has 'declared war'

More Videos 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Pause 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:05 While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers 1:13 Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 1:05 Lake Ridge wideout Malik Knowles impresses in 10-5A opener 1:27 Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:44 The cost of a new house in Fort Worth is rising, in time and money Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump announces executive order that targets those financing and trading with North Korea President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order to help the United States target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea. He made the comments at a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of South Korea. Trump also said that China has ordered all its banks to stop all business with North Korea. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he signed a new executive order to help the United States target people, companies and banks financing and facilitating trade with North Korea. He made the comments at a working lunch with the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of South Korea. Trump also said that China has ordered all its banks to stop all business with North Korea. AP

