FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, lawyer and former presidential candidate Khaled Ali, center, celebrates with other lawyers after winning a landmark case against the government, blocking its attempts to hand over control of two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, in Cairo, Egypt. On Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, an Egyptian court sentenced Ali, a prominent opposition leader widely expected to run against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in next year’s elections, to three months in prison over a charge of offending public morals for making an obscene finger gesture.
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, lawyer and former presidential candidate Khaled Ali, center, celebrates with other lawyers after winning a landmark case against the government, blocking its attempts to hand over control of two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, in Cairo, Egypt. On Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, an Egyptian court sentenced Ali, a prominent opposition leader widely expected to run against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in next year’s elections, to three months in prison over a charge of offending public morals for making an obscene finger gesture. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, lawyer and former presidential candidate Khaled Ali, center, celebrates with other lawyers after winning a landmark case against the government, blocking its attempts to hand over control of two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, in Cairo, Egypt. On Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, an Egyptian court sentenced Ali, a prominent opposition leader widely expected to run against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in next year’s elections, to three months in prison over a charge of offending public morals for making an obscene finger gesture. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo

World

Egypt court sentences notable opposition leader to 3 months

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 10:30 AM

CAIRO

An Egyptian court has sentenced a prominent opposition leader widely expected to run against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in next year's elections to three months in prison for offending public morals.

Khaled Ali didn't attend Monday's trial at the misdemeanor court of Cairo's Dokki neighborhood, where he was convicted for making an obscene finger gesture.

Ali was ordered to pay 1,000 Egyptian pounds (nearly $57) on bail. The verdict can be appealed but if it stands will bar him from electoral candidacy.

The incident allegedly occurred outside a courthouse in January where Ali and other lawyers had just won a landmark case against the government, blocking its attempts to hand over control of two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. The presidency has since ratified the islands' transfer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video