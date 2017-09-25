Lawyer for man accused of kidnapping UK model: case a 'sham'

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Italian Police's seals are placed on the shut gate of the photo studio, where according to investigators, Lukasz Pawel Herba kidnapped model Chloe Ayling in Milan, Italy. A lawyer representing a suspect accused of kidnapping a British model has said on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 the entire case may have been fabricated as a publicity stunt. The case involves British model Chloe Ayling, who said in August she had been lured to Milan for a phony photo shoot, then drugged, stuffed into a suitcase and held by criminals who offered to auction her online unless her agent payed a hefty ransom. Antonio Calanni, file AP Photo