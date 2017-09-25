Lawyer for man accused of kidnapping UK model: case a 'sham'

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Italian Police's seals are placed on the shut gate of the photo studio, where according to investigators, Lukasz Pawel Herba kidnapped model Chloe Ayling in Milan, Italy. A lawyer representing a suspect accused of kidnapping a British model has said on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 the entire case may have been fabricated as a publicity stunt. The case involves British model Chloe Ayling, who said in August she had been lured to Milan for a phony photo shoot, then drugged, stuffed into a suitcase and held by criminals who offered to auction her online unless her agent payed a hefty ransom.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Italian Police's seals are placed on the shut gate of the photo studio, where according to investigators, Lukasz Pawel Herba kidnapped model Chloe Ayling in Milan, Italy. A lawyer representing a suspect accused of kidnapping a British model has said on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 the entire case may have been fabricated as a publicity stunt. The case involves British model Chloe Ayling, who said in August she had been lured to Milan for a phony photo shoot, then drugged, stuffed into a suitcase and held by criminals who offered to auction her online unless her agent payed a hefty ransom. Antonio Calanni, file AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 file photo, Italian Police's seals are placed on the shut gate of the photo studio, where according to investigators, Lukasz Pawel Herba kidnapped model Chloe Ayling in Milan, Italy. A lawyer representing a suspect accused of kidnapping a British model has said on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 the entire case may have been fabricated as a publicity stunt. The case involves British model Chloe Ayling, who said in August she had been lured to Milan for a phony photo shoot, then drugged, stuffed into a suitcase and held by criminals who offered to auction her online unless her agent payed a hefty ransom. Antonio Calanni, file AP Photo

World

Lawyer for man accused of kidnapping UK model: case a 'sham'

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 9:41 AM

LONDON

A lawyer representing a suspect accused of kidnapping a British model says the entire case may have been fabricated as a publicity stunt.

The case involves British model Chloe Ayling, who said in August she had been lured to Milan for a phony photo shoot, then drugged, stuffed into a suitcase and held by criminals who offered to auction her online unless her agent paid a 300,000 euro ($355,000) ransom.

The scheme was said to have been carried out by a little-known group called "Black Death."

One suspect, 30-year-old Lukasz Herba, is in custody in Italy, having been arrested after delivering Ayling to the British Embassy on July 17, six days after she was reportedly kidnapped. He denies wrongdoing.

His brother, Michal Herba, was in Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday fighting extradition to Italy. His lawyer, George Hepburne Scott, said there were numerous problems with the case that suggest the model's claims were fabricated.

Scott said "there is a real risk that the entire case is a sham" that fooled Italian detectives.

"This case has a unique set of anomalies which might lead to the conclusion that the Italian authorities have been duped and that their process has been abused," he said.

Among the weaknesses he cited with the case was the claim that the model and her kidnapper went shoe shopping while she was being held.

A ruling on extradition is expected Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video