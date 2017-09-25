World

Romania's ruling party discusses graft probe of 2 ministers

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 5:46 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's ruling party has met to discuss a criminal inquiry into allegations of abuse of office during a land transfer that targets two ministers.

Ahead of Monday's meeting, Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea called the probe "an attack on the government" and his party by anti-corruption prosecutors.

Last week, prosecutors said that, in 2013, Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh, at the time a state secretary in the regional development ministry, allegedly aided in the transfer of 324 hectares (800 acres) of land near the River Danube, to a local council, which then illegally leased it to a private company.

Prosecutors will ask Parliament to approve the investigation of another minister, Rovana Plumb, in the same case. It also named four other officials in the probe.

