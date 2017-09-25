World

Travel rules mostly symbolic; most NKoreans in US are envoys

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 1:05 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea hasn't reacted yet to newly announced U.S. travel restrictions, but they are largely a symbolic measure for the North Asian country already under severe sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program.

Most or all of the North Koreans living in the United States are based at the country's diplomatic mission to the United Nations.

The restrictions in the proclamation President Donald Trump signed Sunday include the suspension of all immigrant and non-immigrant visas for North Korean nationals.

South Korean analysts believe, though, the U.S. measure wouldn't target North Korean diplomats.

Certain North Korean individuals are banned already due to sanctions.

North Korea does not allow its ordinary citizens to travel abroad except in special cases, like jobs that bring in foreign currency or participation in sporting events.

