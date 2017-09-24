Mexico quake leaves country's historic churches battered

Women pray during an outdoor Mass service, held outside Saint James Apostle Parish because the church building suffered some quake damage, in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas in Tlatelolco, Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. As the search continued Sunday for survivors and the bodies of people who died in quake-collapsed buildings, specialists have fanned out to inspect buildings and determine which are unsafe after Tuesday's powerful earthquake. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo