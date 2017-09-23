10 photos from Bangladesh camps, 10 stories of desperation

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, an ethnic Rohingya child from Myanmar is carried in a basket past rice fields after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf area. More than 400,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims have poured into Bangladesh since the latest wave of violence exploded in their nearby home of Myanmar last month. The crisis has drawn global condemnation, with the United Nations and human rights groups calling on Myanmar to end what they describe as a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing. Bernat Armangue, File AP Photo