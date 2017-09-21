Body found at collapsed Mexico school; girl still trapped

More Videos 1:10 Cashner: Rangers just trying to win each day in wild-card hunt Pause 1:49 Fort Worth billionaire gives millions to Biosphere 2 research 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 2:00 Banister: Big nights Wednesday for Odor, Cashner, Claudio 0:30 Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:59 Arlington residents speak out against SB4 0:12 What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win 0:55 Alex Claudio stays focused despite news from Puerto Rico 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 14 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The wiggling fingers of a young girl trapped in the rubble of her collapsed school in Mexico City raised hopes among hundreds of rescuers working furiously Wednesday to try to free her. Dozens of buildings were toppled by the powerful earthquake that killed at least 230 people, but it was the rescue operation at the Enrique Rebsamen school that was seen as emblematic of Mexicans' rush to save survivors before time runs out. Helmeted workers spotted the girl buried in the debris early Wednesday and shouted to her to move her hand if she could hear. Hours later the crews were still trying to free her.