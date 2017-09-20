World

London police arrest 2 more in subway bombing investigation

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 3:58 AM

LONDON

British counterterror police have arrested two more people in relation to the London subway attack, bringing the number to five.

Detectives arrested a 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act in Newport, Wales. A 25-year-old man was also arrested in Newport on Tuesday.

Two other men arrested over the weekend — an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria — remain in custody. Neither has been charged.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, says authorities anticipate searches will take some days to complete "and may cause further disruption."

The homemade explosive device, placed inside a bucket that was enclosed by a shopping bag, injured 30 people when it partially detonated inside a subway car last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video