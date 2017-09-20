World

Strong UK retail sales give pound another boost

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 3:54 AM

LONDON

Official figures show that retail sales in Britain rose more than anticipated during August, a development that gave the pound a further boost.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that retail sales during the month rose by 1 percent. That was ahead of market expectations for a modest 0.2 percent increase.

The increase means retail sales have risen for the three months in a row, the first such sequence since the spring of 2015.

The figures contributed to a sharp spike in the value of the pound, as traders think a November interest rate increase from the Bank of England is now even more likely. The pound is up 0.5 percent on the day, at $1.3580.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video