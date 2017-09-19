Alex Gordon hits MLB's record-setting 5,694th HR of season

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017 file photo, Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon advances to third base on a fly out by Lorenzo Cain during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City's Alex Gordon hit Major League Baseball's record 5,694th home run of 2017 on Tuesday night, Sept. 19, 2017 breaking a season record set in 2000 at the height of the Steroids Era. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo