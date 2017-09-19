Norway's massive wealth fund hits $1 trillion in value

FILE - In this photo dated June 8 2006, The Troll, a gas platform run by the Norwegian oil giant Statoil company, standing above the North Sea, about 70 kilometers off the coast of Norway. Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest of its kind, has hit "a milestone" $1 trillion in value for the first time, beating all expectations since its creation over 20 years ago, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Scanpix via AP, File Marit Hommedal