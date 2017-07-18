Indonesian Muslims shout "Allahuakbar!'
Indonesian Muslims shout "Allahuakbar!' God is great) during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Muslim hardliners staged the rally denouncing a decree signed by President Joko Widodo earlier this month that could give the the government almost unfettered power to ban radical groups it deems contrary to the country's constitution.
Indonesian Muslims shout "Allahuakbar!' God is great) during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Muslim hardliners staged the rally denouncing a decree signed by President Joko Widodo earlier this month that could give the the government almost unfettered power to ban radical groups it deems contrary to the country's constitution.

World

July 18, 2017 10:27 PM

Indonesia bans Hizbut group that seeks global caliphate

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

The Indonesian government says it has banned Hizbut Tahrir, an organization that wants to establish a global caliphate, under a new presidential decree criticized as draconian by rights groups.

An official from the Ministry Justice and Human Rights announced on Wednesday that Hizbut's legal status had been revoked in order to protect national unity.

The decree signed last week by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo gives the government almost unfettered power to ban organizations deemed against the constitution.

The measures follow months of sectarian tensions in Jakarta that shook the government and undermined Indonesia's reputation for practicing a moderate form of Islam.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video