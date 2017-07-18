The Latest: Vatican court refuses to stop embezzlement case

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 6, 2010 file photo, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone celebrates a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican. Other than St. Peter's Basilica, there's hardly better real estate in this tiny city state than the sprawling penthouse apartment in the Vatican gardens, where the rooftop terrace has in-your-face views of the dome itself and overlooks the Vatican hotel that Pope Francis calls home. Alessandra Tarantino, Files AP Photo