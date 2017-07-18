Staying on a four-day official visit in Hungary, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban inspect the honour guards during the reception ceremony in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
World

July 18, 2017 6:10 AM

Hungary's Orban: Collaboration with Nazis was mistake, sin

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Hungary's prime minister says his country's collaboration with Nazi Germany during World War II was a "mistake" and a "sin" as it failed to protect its Jewish community.

Viktor Orban said Tuesday that he told visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "this can never happen again," as Hungary "will protect all its citizens." Some 550,000 Hungarian Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to visit Hungary since 1989, when Hungary was still under communist rule.

A recent government campaign against Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros has been criticized by Jewish organizations for its anti-Semitic overtones, which Orban's government denies.

