Trial opens for ex-Vatican hospital execs for diverted funds

In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015 file photo, Italian journalists Gianluigi Nuzzi and Emiliano Fittipaldi talk to reporters outside the Vatican City from the Perugino gate. Other than St. Peter's Basilica, there's hardly better real estate in this tiny city state than the sprawling penthouse apartment in the Vatican gardens, where the rooftop terrace has in-your-face views of the dome itself and overlooks the Vatican hotel that Pope Francis calls home.