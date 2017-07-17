Philippines' Duterte asks Congress to extend martial law

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law in the southern third of the country until the end of the year, saying the rebellion there will not be quelled by July 22, the end of his 60-day martial law proclamation.
Duterte declared martial law on May 23 following a bloody siege of the southern city of Marawi by Islamic State group-aligned militants, the most serious security crisis he has faced since assuming power in June last year.
In a letter to Congress read by his spokesman on Tuesday, Duterte said that after consulting security officials, he concluded that it will take more time to quell the rebellion. He asked Congress to extend martial law until Dec. 31.
Comments