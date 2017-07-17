FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto, center, leaves after attending the Parliament's Ethics Council hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft agency has named Novanto as a suspect in a corruption scandal in which officials allegedly pocketed more than $170 million in government money.
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto, center, leaves after attending the Parliament's Ethics Council hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft agency has named Novanto as a suspect in a corruption scandal in which officials allegedly pocketed more than $170 million in government money. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2015 file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto, center, leaves after attending the Parliament's Ethics Council hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft agency has named Novanto as a suspect in a corruption scandal in which officials allegedly pocketed more than $170 million in government money. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo

World

July 17, 2017 10:45 PM

Indonesia's Parliament speaker named corruption suspect

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's anti-graft agency has named the speaker of Parliament a suspect in a corruption scandal in which officials allegedly pocketed more than $170 million in government money.

The chief of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Agus Rahardjo, said on Monday there is sufficient evidence to name Speaker Setya Novanto a suspect in the case.

Anti-corruption police allege that a network of about 80 people, mostly legislators, and several companies used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012 to steal more than a third of the allotted funds.

Novanto, of the Golkar Party, is the fifth suspect announced in the case, which could turn into a test of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's willingness to take a hard line against corruption since many of the suspects are from parties in the ruling coalition, including Golkar.

An admirer of President Donald Trump, Novanto made an unexpected appearance at a Trump news conference at Trump Tower in New York in September 2015 along with another Indonesian lawmaker, Fadli Zon. Novanto was introduced by Trump as one of Indonesia's most powerful men who would do great things for the U.S.

Rahardjo said Novanto is "suspected of enriching himself or other people by abusing his power" and played a key role in planning the swindle.

Among those named in an indictment presented in March at the ongoing trial of two suspects, who were Ministry of Home Affairs officials, are the justice minister, a former interior minister and two provincial governors. So far they have not been named as suspects and local media report they have denied any wrongdoing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video