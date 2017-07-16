The Latest: 1 dead, 3 wounded in Venezuela voting violence

A man wearing a sunglasses with the colors of the Venezuelan flag lineup prior cast his ballot at a poll station during a symbolic referendum in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Venezuela's opposition called for a massive turnout Sunday in a symbolic rejection of President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, a proposal that's escalating tensions in a nation stricken by widespread shortages and more than 100 days of anti-government protests. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo