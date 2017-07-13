Afghan girls will be allowed into US for robotics contest after Trump intervenes

Members of a female robotics team arrive from Herat province to receive visas from the U.S. embassy, at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, July 13, 2017. The girls’ applications for U.S. visas had been denied twice, but the White House said President Donald Trump intervened and they will be allowed to participate in next week’s international robotics competition along with entrants from 157 countries. Rahmat Gul AP