The carcass of a huge sea animal washed ashore in Indonesia. Nobody’s sure what it is.

A 50-foot-long carcass of some animal washed up on the shores of an Indonesian island Tuesday evening, according to media reports, but what exactly the massive creature is is still the subject of some debate.
The carcass was discovered by a local on Seram Island, according to the Jakarta Globe. The man who discovered it initially mistook it for a stranded boat in the dark, the Globe reports. It is believed the animal was dead for roughly three days before it was discovered.
The Globe calls the animal a giant squid, but the Smithsonian Institute reports that the largest giant squid ever recorded was 13 meters, or 43 feet.
Most scientists, including a member of Indonesia’s Marine and Coastal Resources Management, believe the carcass to be that of a whale, according to news.com.au and The Telegraph. Specifically, marine biologists say it is a rorqual whale, according to HuffPost.
“Giant squid are invertebrates and there are clearly bones visible (jaw, skull, vertebrate) so I am very comfortable saying it’s some type of rorqual whale,” said Regina Asmutis-Silvia, executive director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation, told HuffPost.
According to Mashable, giant squids have not been recorded in Indonesian waters.
Another expert, Nikolay Kim, Deputy Head of the Forecasting department of the Sakhalin Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography, told The Independent the animal is a rare species of dolphin, which would make it the largest ever recorded dolphin by far, according to Whale Facts.
Other locals claim the animal is in an elephant, according to Business Insider.
Video of the creature shows it decomposing into the water and turning it a deep shade of red.
Whatever it is, it’s freaking social media out. Local authorities have collected a sample from the carcass and are currently testing it to determine what it is.
