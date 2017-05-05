Ruling coalition wins Algerian parliamentary election

The Algerian government says the ruling National Liberation Front (FNL) and its coalition ally won a majority of seats in parliamentary elections marked by a low turnout.
The interior Ministry says about 38 percent of 20 million eligible to vote actually cast ballots.
Interior Minister Noureddine Bedoui told a press conference that FLN, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's party, won 164 of the 462 seats in the lower house of parliament.
Former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia's Rassemblement National Democratique — FLN's coalition ally — finished second with 97 seats.
The Islamist party, Movement for the Society of Peace (MSP), joined forces with the Front for Change, securing 33 seats.
