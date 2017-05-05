World

May 05, 2017 2:07 AM

Japan, ASEAN countries mull ways to counter financial crises

The Associated Press
YOKOHAMA, Japan

Top financial leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have met with their counterparts from Japan, China and South Korea to discuss ways to improve cooperation to cope with financial crises.

The meeting was held Friday on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting, which is being held in Yokohama.

The finance ministers and central bank governors were discussing revisions to the Chiang Mai Initiative, a multilateral currency swap arrangement set up as a means of the regional safety measurement.

The initiative was set up after the crash of the Thai baht in 1997 triggered a regional financial crisis.

A statement said Japan proposed during the meeting that a yen-based fund be created to provide up to $40 billion under existing bilateral currency swap agreements.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday 0:55

Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday
Rangers Jeff Banister talks escaping Houston with a win 1:20

Rangers Jeff Banister talks escaping Houston with a win

View More Video

Nation & World Videos