World

May 05, 2017 12:31 AM

14 die as truck carrying them falls into canal in India

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Police say at least 14 people died when a small truck carrying them fell into a canal after smashing into a concrete railing on a highway in northern India.

Police officer Hem Pal Singh says another 22 people have been injured in the accident early Friday in Etah district in Uttar Pradesh state.

Singh says the victims were returning home after attending a pre-wedding ceremony. He says the driver apparently dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.

Driver fatigue, negligence, poor quality roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in India.

Police figures show India has the world's highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday 0:55

Joey Gallo hit his ninth homer on Thursday
Rangers Jeff Banister talks escaping Houston with a win 1:20

Rangers Jeff Banister talks escaping Houston with a win

View More Video

Nation & World Videos