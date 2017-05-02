‘I’ll kill you!’ Drunk airline passenger charged with choking an employee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Jeff Banister disappointed with errors and walks Monday night Pause 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station 2:55 Celebration of life for Molly Jane Matheson 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 26 0:21 Woman strangled to death at home near TCU 0:45 Can LSU's Lewis Neal fill hole on Cowboys defensive line? 0:24 Residents concerned about left turn light 0:42 West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard works out at APEC 0:42 Chip and Joanna Gaines make their entrance in The Colony Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

An American was arrested for choking an All Nippon Airways (ANA) employee while a plane was on the runway at Narita International Airport on May 1. The plane was bound for Los Angeles. This video shows two men fighting on a plane, as airline attendants intervene. One of the men then walks away, before returning to restart the fight. Twitter/Corey Hour via Storyful