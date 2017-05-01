Israel marks somber Memorial Day for fallen soldiers

Israeli soldiers salute as they stand next to graves of fallen soldiers on the eve of memorial Day in Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Israel marks the annual Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts, beginning at dusk Sunday until Monday evening.
A woman kisses the grave of a fallen soldier on the eve of memorial Day in Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Israel marks the annual Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts, beginning at dusk Sunday until Monday evening.
Israeli soldiers stand during a service marking Memorial Day at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 30, 2017.Israel paused to honor its fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism Sunday evening as it began commemorating its annual Memorial Day. Sirens wailed across the country at 8 p.m. prompting Israelis to stop in their tracks and stand silently with heads bowed for a minute to remember the dead.
Israeli soldiers observe a minute of silence during a service marking Memorial Day at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Israel paused to honor its fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism Sunday evening as it began commemorating its annual Memorial Day. Sirens wailed across the country at 8 p.m. prompting Israelis to stop in their tracks and stand silently with heads bowed for a minute to remember the dead.
A man stands by the grave of a fallen soldier on the eve of memorial Day in Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Israel marks the annual Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts, beginning at dusk Sunday until Monday evening.
An Israeli soldiers holds flowers to be placed on a graves of fallen soldiers on the eve of memorial Day in Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Israel marks the annual Memorial Day in remembrance of soldiers who died in the nation's conflicts, beginning at dusk Sunday until Monday evening.
