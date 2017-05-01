World

May 01, 2017 3:11 AM

Israel marks somber Memorial Day for fallen soldiers

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israelis have come to a two-minute standstill to remember fallen soldiers and victims of terror as the country marked Memorial Day, one of the most somber days on its calendar.

Motorists pulled over on the sides of highways and roads and pedestrians stopped in their tracks as a siren rang out at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Israelis are also visiting cemeteries and attending remembrance ceremonies across the country. Radio and television networks broadcast programs about battle and loss.

The melancholic atmosphere is to end abruptly at sundown, when Independence Day celebrations start.

Since September 2015, a wave of Palestinian attacks has killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student. During that same time, Israeli forces have killed some 244 Palestinians. Israel has identified most of them as attackers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Another look at Grapevine's win over Colleyville Heritage 4:10

Another look at Grapevine's win over Colleyville Heritage
Japan's Nomura outlasts American Kerr for LPGA title 2:55

Japan's Nomura outlasts American Kerr for LPGA title

View More Video

Nation & World Videos