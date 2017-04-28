Buses torched, roads blocked, clashes during Brazil strike

A worker sets up a barrier outside the National Congress ahead of tomorrow's general strike in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, April 27, 2017. On Friday, transportation unions that oversee the subway, buses and airports are calling a general strike to protest pension and labor changes being pushed through Congress by Brazil's President Michel Temer.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Signs with the Portuguese message "28 general strike" cover a bus stop near Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, April 27, 2017. On Friday, transportation unions that oversee the subway, buses and airports are calling a general strike to protest pension and labor changes being pushed through Congress by Brazil's President Michel Temer.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
Travelers walk to the Santos Dumont Airport after protestors block an avenue during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Demonstrators block an avenue at a bus station during a protest at a bus station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Demonstrators set up a barricade to block an avenue at a bus station during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Police officers shoot tear gas at demonstrators during a protest at a bus station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
A police officer kicks a demonstrator during a protest at a bus station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Demonstrators block an avenue at a bus station during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
A man plugs his ears as police launch tear gas against demonstrators during a protest at a bus station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
A police officer kicks a traffic control barrel protesters were using to block traffic at a bus station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Police spray water at demonstrators next to the Sao Paulo's University, during a general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Buses, trains and metros have been halted across much of Brazil as a general strike kicks off. Transportation unions and several other groups are protesting changes to labor laws and the pension system being considered by Congress.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A riot policeman fires tear gas at demonstrators next to the Sao Paulo's University during a general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Buses, trains and metros have been halted across much of Brazil as a general strike kicks off. Transportation unions and several other groups are protesting changes to labor laws and the pension system being considered by Congress.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A demonstrator throws a stone as a police water cannon spays demonstrators next to the Sao Paulo's University during a general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Buses, trains and metros have been halted across much of Brazil as a general strike kicks off. Transportation unions and several other groups are protesting changes to labor laws and the pension system being considered by Congress.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
A demonstrator throws a stone amid clouds of tear gas during clashes with the police next to Sao Paulo's University during a general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Buses, trains and metros have been halted across much of Brazil as a general strike kicks off. Transportation unions and several other groups are protesting changes to labor laws and the pension system being considered by Congress.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Demonstrators wave labor union banners during a protest at a bus station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Demonstrators block a street amid tear gas as they clash with the police next to the Sao Paulo's University during a general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Buses, trains and metros have been halted across much of Brazil as a general strike kicks off. Transportation unions and several other groups are protesting changes to labor laws and the pension system being considered by Congress.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Travelers walk to the Santos Dumont Airport after protestors block the avenue to the airport during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Seen through a shattered bus window, another bus burns after it was set fire by protesters during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Leo Correa
AP Photo
Demonstrators march during a general strike in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
A demonstrator breaks the windshield of a truck that belongs to a subway maintenance crew after clashes with police broke out during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Leo Correo
AP Photo
A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister to return it to police after clashes broke out during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday as demonstrators blocked roads and clashed with police in a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
A police officer smokes a cigarette as he shoots tear gas at demonstrators protesting at a bus station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
A woman is covered in blood after getting injured by a rubber bullet after clashes with police broke out during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
A man walks past the store front windows of a bank bedecked with stickers that read in Portuguese: "We are on strike", during a general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Buses, trains and metros have been halted across much of Brazil as a general strike kicks off. Transportation unions and several other groups are protesting changes to labor laws and the pension system being considered by Congress.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
Demonstrators run past a bus set fire by protesters during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April, 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Leo Correa
AP Photo
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
People protect themselves from tear gas during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
Demonstrators shield themselves from tear gas fired by police during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Leo Correa
AP Photo
Performance artists protest Brazil's President Michel Temer during a general strike in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Buses, trains and metros have been halted across much of Brazil as a general strike kicks off.Transportation unions and several other groups are protesting changes to labor laws and the pension system being considered by Congress.
Andre Penner
AP Photo
People wait at the bus station after a protest in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Eraldo Peres
AP Photo
A police officer fires tear gas at demonstrators protesting during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Apr. 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system
Leo Correa
AP Photo
Police shield themselves from stones thrown by demonstrators during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
A demonstrator breaks glass at a bus stop as clashes with police break out during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
A bus burns after being set fire by protesters during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017. Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil on Friday and protesters blocked roads and scuffled with police as part of a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system.
Leo Correa
AP Photo
