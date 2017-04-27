Netherlands marks king's 50th birthday

The Netherlands marked the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander on Thursday with orange-clad citizens holding parties and street sales throughout the country.
The monarch and his family spent King's Day in the city of Tilburg, where thousands of people — many wearing inflatable orange crowns — lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Willem-Alexander, his Argentine-born wife, Maxima, and their three daughters.
"I'm very happy. It's my birthday and I can celebrate it together with so many people," Willem-Alexander told national broadcaster NOS as he walked through the crowded streets. "The whole of Tilburg is like a warm bath."
Amsterdam's landmark Vondelpark was reserved for children to sell old toys and clothes, while boats carrying revelers and sightseers drifted along the Dutch capital's historic network of canals.
Security was tight Thursday in Tilburg, with police placing concrete road blocks across streets to prevent vehicles accessing the route the royal family was walking through the city.
