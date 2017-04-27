World

April 27, 2017 1:32 AM

Australian firefighters contend with pet crocodile

The Associated Press
DARWIN, Australia

Firefighters who fought a blaze at a house in the tropical Australian city of Darwin have contended with the added distraction of being watched by a 4-meter (13-foot) pet crocodile.

Firefighter Bill Gleeson says Thursday's fire destroyed the two-story house in the upscale suburb of Fannie Bay but did not harm the huge reptile that lives in a backyard enclosure.

Gleeson tells reporters: "He seemed quite happy to look at me as I was protecting the premises."

Wildlife ranger Tom Nichols says crocodiles are rare in the Darwin suburbs. The pet had been living at the property since before crocodiles became a protected species under federal law in the early 1970s.

Authorities have yet to decide whether the croc will have to be moved.

