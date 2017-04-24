In a call with Trump, China’s leader urges restraint on volatile North Korea

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

0:25 Truck hauling coffee creamer crashes and burns on highway overpass in Waxahachie

0:35 Car crashes after driver refused to stop for Dallas deputies

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 19

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

0:44 Burleson shooting leaves one brother dead, another wounded

1:51 Yu Darvish said he felt his strongest since surgery during Sunday's eight innings

1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start