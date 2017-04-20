World

April 20, 2017 2:42 AM

Soyuz space capsule carrying American, Russian blasts off

The Associated Press
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan

A Soyuz space capsule has blasted off for the International Space Station, carrying an American astronaut making his first space flight and a veteran Russian cosmonaut.

NASA's Jack Fischer and Russia's Fyodor Yurchikhin lifted off from the Russia-leased launch facility in Kazakhstan at 1:13 p.m. Thursday (0713GMT, 3:13 a.m. EDT). They reached orbit about nine minutes later, a moment demonstrated when a small stuffed white dog hanging from a string in the capsule began to float.

They will travel six hours before docking at the space station.

Fischer and Yurchikhin will join a three-person crew under the command of NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who at 57 is the oldest woman to be in space. The others are Russia's Oleg Novitskiy and France's Thomas Pesquet.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
Legacy takes care of Summit in four 3:03

Legacy takes care of Summit in four
On the way out the door, Fort Worth All Saints is working on leaving behind a baseball legacy in the Southwest Preparatory Conference 1:19

On the way out the door, Fort Worth All Saints is working on leaving behind a baseball legacy in the Southwest Preparatory Conference

View More Video

Nation & World Videos