Drivers in these nations will need a new skill to get their licenses — using GPS

GPS devices are increasingly common among younger drivers across the world. Come December, every new driver will have to show they can use one — at least, if they live in Great Britain.
The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency, which administers the driving test in England, Scotland and Wales, announced Saturday that its new version of the test will require most drivers to follow directions from a GPS device while driving.
Those test takers won’t be required to operate the navigation device — or sat nav, as it is called in British English — themselves, the agency said. Instead, the exam will only test their ability to follow directions from the device while they are behind the wheel.
One in five new drivers won’t be tested on their ability to follow those directions, the agency added. That sampling will be asked to drive using just normal traffic signs instead.
The updated test will also require new drivers to drive independently for 20 minutes instead of the typical ten, and answer safety questions about how to operate the car (like how to turn on the wipers or signal directions). Drivers might also be asked to parallel park, park in a lot, or pull up to a curb, the BBC reported.
The agency, according to the BBC, wanted the new test to reflect “more real life scenarios.” It said the increasing prevalence of navigation devices prompted the change in the test.
The transport agency suggested adding a sat nav component to the test earlier in the year, Engadget reported, and solicited public comment. According to the BBC, 71 percent of responses supported the change.
