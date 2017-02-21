Three Texans killed in plane crash in Australia, reports say

Three of the five people killed in an explosive plane crash in Melbourne, Australia, have been identified as Texans, according to media reports.
An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing vacation were killed when a the small plane crashed into a shopping mall shortly after takeoff Tuesday, officials said.
Texans Greg Reynolds DeHaven and Russell Munsch, both of the Austin area, were identified by their families on social media as two of the victims. The Herald Sun, a newspaper in Melbourne, identified Glenn Garland, a successful Austin entrepreneur, as a third victim. The fourth American’s name had not been reported Tuesday morning.
The U.S. Embassy in Canberra confirmed that four victims were U.S. citizens.
DeHaven’s sister Danelle Wicht posted on Facebook that her 70-year-old brother had been killed “on a once in a lifetime trip to Australia” with friends.
Wicht told the New York Daily News that DeHaven was from Spicewood, a small town outside of Austin. Munsch was a founding partner of an Austin law firm that also has offices in Dallas and Houston, reports said.
The four men were on a three-week trip with their wives, the Herald Sun reported.
The pilot of the twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air was Max Quartermain, owner of an Australian charter company, according to reports.
The plane had taken off from Melbourne’s second-biggest airport at Essendon for a golfing trip to King Island, 160 miles to the south, officials said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Leane said no one on the ground was injured.
The pilot reported a “catastrophic engine failure” moments before the plane crashed into a storage area at the rear of the mall, police said.
This report includes information from The Associated Press.
