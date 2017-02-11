Rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone after protests turn violent

1:29 One stride at a time, siblings are putting Kennewick High cross country back on the map Pause

2:14 Mother's Day is different for Clovis foster family

0:54 Young entrepreneurs run lemonade stand to raise money for fair, carnival admission

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

4:29 North Texas police help woman with surprise pregnancy announcement

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:43 General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind

0:30 Trump threatens to "destroy" career of Texas state senator who opposes sheriff on civil forfeiture