US commander: Mosul and Raqqa should be retaken in 6 months

0:32 Two men injured after crashing a stolen SUV in south Dallas Pause

1:01 Senator Ted Cruz remarks on the future of the E.P.A.

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:25 Mavs lose in vintage game from Nowitzki

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

2:38 New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country

19:05 Remembering #28: The Carl Wilson Story

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies