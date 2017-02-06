Officials: Guard kills Afghan diplomat in Pakistan

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital Pause

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:31 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth

1:00 TCU alum LaDainian Tomlinson on shedding tears upon learning of his induction in Hall of Fame