Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale Pause

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:52 Houston barbecue restaurant owner shoots, kills suspected robber

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers