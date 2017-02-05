Romanian govt repeals law that goes easy on corruption

3:09 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on learning of his Hall of Fame induction. Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer

1:01 TCU's Jamie Dixon: 'We're just getting better, and that's what you want'

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work

1:05 Troy Aikman: Jimmy Johnson "damn sure" should be in Ring of Honor

0:31 TCU's Kurt Thomas: Billy Tubbs' system, my game were 'a perfect marriage'