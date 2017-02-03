Pentagon chief: US has no plans to increase Mideast forces

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:17 Video: Steer that escaped from butcher shop tracked down by cowboys, police in Weatherford

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

1:46 Mavs roared back into the playoff race

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:40 Texas Rangers truck loaded up and headed for spring training