Pentagon chief: US has no plans to increase Mideast forces

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, shake hands at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. In an explicit warning to North Korea, U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis on Friday said any use of nuclear weapons by the North on the United States or its allies would be met with what he called an "effective and overwhelming" response.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo salute during a welcome ceremony for Mattis at Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo, left, inspect an honor guard during a welcome ceremony for Mattis at Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo inspect an honor guard during a welcome ceremony for Mattis at Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center left, and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo, center right, salute during a welcome ceremony for Mattis at Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo salute during a welcome ceremony for Mattis at Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. In an explicit warning to North Korea, U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis on Friday said any use of nuclear weapons by the North on the United States or its allies would be met with what he called an "effective and overwhelming" response.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, smiles while speaking to Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, unseen, at the start of their meeting at Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Mattis on Friday reassured two key U.S. treaty allies, South Korea and Japan, that President Donald Trump, who has raised doubts about the value of such partnerships, is fully committed to defending them.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, second from left, is escorted to inspect an honor guard at Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Mattis on Friday reassured two key U.S. treaty allies, South Korea and Japan, that President Donald Trump, who has raised doubts about the value of such partnerships, is fully committed to defending them.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada pose for a photo prior to their meeting at Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Mattis on Friday reassured two key U.S. treaty allies, South Korea and Japan, that President Donald Trump, who has raised doubts about the value of such partnerships, is fully committed to defending them.
