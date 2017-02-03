Asian stocks sag after Wall Street ends little changed

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

1:46 Mavs raced back in the playoff race

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

5:46 Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store