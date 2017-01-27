As Year of the Rooster dawns, 'phoenix claws' grace the menu

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

2:23 FWPD chief: ‘I can’t say I made the best initial decision’ after viral arrest video

1:28 Stock Show program teaches Daggett students about Western heritage

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

4:51 Fort Worth mayor to mother arrested in viral video: I was appalled by officer's behavior