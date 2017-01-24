When their husbands die, they have to watch helplessly as males take all they own

2:22 Boise amputee is the first war-wounded veteran to summit Everest Pause

2:32 Cedar Hill names Arlington Seguin’s Carlos Lynn new football head coach

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

1:48 Sheriff's Department steps up enforcement on panhandling and loitering

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:25 TCU's Dixon breaks down the loss to Oklahoma State

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague