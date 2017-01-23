Wildfires in Chile destroy homes, livestock, livelihoods

The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

Burglars take cash register from Fort Worth restaurant

Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

Euless remembers slain officer, reacts to shooting

Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:11